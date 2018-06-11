ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at California checkpoint

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach overnight, authorities said.

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in California, authorities said.

The 48-year-old was arrested sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning when he went through a checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, police said.

Authorities said Vaughn and his passenger were detained at the checkpoint. He was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

His passenger was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both were booked into jail, and they have both since posted bail.
