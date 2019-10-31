celebrity arrest

Actor James Cromwell arrested while protesting at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- James Cromwell, an Academy Award nominated actor best known for his role in "Babe," was arrested Thursday afternoon while protesting Texas A&M for its dog breeding program.

Police said Cromwell and another man were arrested and charged with hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Cromwell, 79, was arrested inside a board of regents meeting on the College Station campus.

The actor was protesting with PETA, which has condemned a laboratory it says breeds golden retrievers and other dogs to have canine muscular dystrophy.

PETA said the university stopped deliberately breeding dogs to suffer from disease, but experiments continue.

Cromwell was calling for the board of regents to shut down the lab, the organization said.

"Caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now," Cromwell said in statement released by PETA.

The animal advocacy group added that other celebrities have spoken out against Texas A&M's laboratory.

Texas A&M disclosed a statement after Thursday's protest:

"It's a shame that misinformation continues to be spread about this important research being done on behalf of humans and animals. We believe the public is smart enough to see through publicity stunts."
