Arts & Entertainment

Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73

LOS ANGELES -- Actor David L. Lander, best known for his role as Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the classic ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Friday, according to a statement from his family. He was 73.

The Brooklyn-born Lander had more than 120 movie and television credits under his belt, including roles in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Used Cars," "Scary Movie" and 101 Dalmatians: The Series." He'd continued to work as a voice actor until 2017.

He was perhaps most famous for portraying Squiggy, the upstairs neighbor and constant foil of the title characters in the "Happy Days" spinoff, "Laverne & Shirley."

Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1983, a year after the sitcom ended. Originally private about his illness, he became an advocate for MS after revealing his diagnosis in a 1999 memoir, "Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody."

Lander is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy, and his daughter Natalie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing realtor found unconscious inside of car in Louisiana
Man wanted for 2018 Pasadena murder arrested
Nashville ICU nurse shot dead in car while driving to work
Houston's Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular 2020
Jack Yates HS basketball team honors George Floyd
La Porte lifts shelter-in-place order after chemical fire
Real Christmas tree or fake one? Experts say which is best
Show More
Coaches sit out of UH game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols
Scattered showers possible overnight
These Houston-area hospitals to get 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
2 deputies injured in W. Harris County crash
Feed the Love: 3 ways to give back in Houston for the holidays
More TOP STORIES News