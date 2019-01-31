ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man climbs off 'Space Mountain' during ride, prompting closure of roller coaster

Disneyland's popular Space Mountain attraction remained closed following an incident in which a man climbed off the roller coaster while it was in motion, officials said.

ANAHEIM, California --
Disneyland's popular "Space Mountain" attraction remained closed Thursday following an incident two days earlier in which a man climbed off the roller coaster while it was in motion, officials said.

According to Disneyland officials, the man in his twenties was unhurt and was guided to safety by park employees. He was able walk to a first-aid station, and was later taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The California Division of Occupational Safety was immediately informed of Tuesday's incident. It was unclear when the "Tomorrowland" ride would be reopened, pending inspection from the state agency.

The man "used force to maneuver his way out" of the roller coaster's vehicle, whose lap restraint mechanism remained in place, Disneyland officials said.
