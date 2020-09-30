Officials searching for missing woman who hasn't been seen in 12 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are looking for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for 12 days.Emmishae Kirby was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 18, according to theInvestigators said she was seen leaving the 800 block of Country Place Drive in west Houston. Kirby is a 4-foot-9-inch Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. Officials said she weighs about 100 pounds.Both police andhave no reports of what color, style or type of clothing Kirby was last seen wearing.However, Texas EquuSearch said she has a scoliosis surgical scar on her neck and back."The scoliosis has left her left scapula higher than right," they wrote in a statement.Officials also said Kirby has several distinctive tattoos that may help people identify her.The words "Hakuna Matata" are tattooed on the right side of Kirby's body, though an exact placement is unclear.She also has a Capricorn zodiac symbol tattooed on her left rib, a peace symbol on the top of her right foot, the letters "XOXO" on her left forearm near her wrist, and cherries near her pelvic area.Anyone who may have seen Kirby is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.