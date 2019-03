EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Stefania Okolie has brief details on the fire at the ExxonMobil plant.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency teams are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil chemical complex located at 5000 Bayway Drive in Baytown.ExxonMobil confirmed the fire at the facility, but we are unsure of the cause.According to officials, there is no need for the community to shelter in place.ABC13 and Skyeye are on the way to the scene.