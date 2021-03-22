Sports

Elgin Baylor, former Lakers Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA All-Star, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES -- Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as "THE superstar of his era," adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles lakersnbau.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 civil lawsuits now filed against Texans QB
Fire destroys church in Brazoria County
AstraZeneca prepared for rollout if FDA-approved, doctor says
Sketch released after child reportedly grabbed near Memorial Park
CDC director warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Monday brings gusty winds, more clouds and some rain
Meat market beloved for Cajun fare announces closing date
Show More
Investigators looking at unattended stoves for 3 separate fires
Woman recounts moments before SH-288 road rage shooting
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID
Nutcracker Market Spring tickets on sale now
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
More TOP STORIES News