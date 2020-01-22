Elephant takes casual stroll through hallways of Sri Lanka hotel - video

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking the hotel lobby and heading down a hallway.
It stops from time to time, poking items with its trunk.
This particular hotel is near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on roads, having them wandering hotel hallways is rare.
woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30— Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020
The person who posted the video from her mother said the elephant, named Natta Kota, has been a regular, friendly visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel for several years.
"Elephant is Natta Kota & is a regular since 2013," wrote Twitter user upidaisy. "He comes & goes in peace, takes naps & 'steals' food from the kitchens. He's free and gentle and well loved by the staff.