Election scammers stay busy during the campaign season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With just a few days left to vote, your phone may be ringing off the hook, and those calls aren't just from pollsters or politicians looking for votes.The Houston Better Business Bureau says scammers are calling too. They are not really interested in your opinion or your vote either. They want your personal information.Fundraising scams are on top of the list for you to be on the lookout for.A caller might say they are with a politician or political party. They may ask for money by trying to get you to hand over credit card information.Experts say you should never give that information out over the phone to someone you do not know.Another scam to look out for is fake pollsters who offer gift cards for answering questions.Again, they are looking for personal information in order to steal your identity."At this 11th hour, I would be very surprised to find anyone out there doing any type of a political thing where you are given remuneration," Houston BBB's Dan Parsons said. "I think that would be very, very unusual."If you want to donate to a candidate, go to their official website or to their physical campaign headquarters.If you are being pressured to donate "right now" without the caller giving you a chance to do your own research, hang up.