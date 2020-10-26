Election scammers stay busy during the campaign season

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With just a few days left to vote, your phone may be ringing off the hook, and those calls aren't just from pollsters or politicians looking for votes.

The Houston Better Business Bureau says scammers are calling too. They are not really interested in your opinion or your vote either. They want your personal information.

Fundraising scams are on top of the list for you to be on the lookout for.

A caller might say they are with a politician or political party. They may ask for money by trying to get you to hand over credit card information.

Experts say you should never give that information out over the phone to someone you do not know.

Another scam to look out for is fake pollsters who offer gift cards for answering questions.

SEE ALSO: 3 COVID-19 scams to look out for, including so-called puppy scam
EMBED More News Videos

Scammers are claiming what? ABC13's Steve Campion breaks down the top COVID-19 related scams, including one that may be targeting you if you're looking to adopt a new pet!



Again, they are looking for personal information in order to steal your identity.

"At this 11th hour, I would be very surprised to find anyone out there doing any type of a political thing where you are given remuneration," Houston BBB's Dan Parsons said. "I think that would be very, very unusual."

If you want to donate to a candidate, go to their official website or to their physical campaign headquarters.

If you are being pressured to donate "right now" without the caller giving you a chance to do your own research, hang up.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Debt collection scams on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

If you get a call from someone saying you owe them money, there are some things you can do to make sure it is not a scam.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmoneybetter business bureauscamselectionsafe from scams
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warm Monday but cooler air is on the way
Man charged in sergeant's death claims police fired at him first
El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 300%
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
Montgomery Co. plane crash killed beloved pilot, friend says
83-year-old Houston woman with dementia reported missing
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, Oct. 26
Show More
Zeta expected to become Cat 1 hurricane Monday
See the 2020 American Music Awards nominees
Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage
Campaign trails heat up in Fort Bend and Harris counties
Students falling behind as wait for technology continues in HISD
More TOP STORIES News