Election Day stress? How to relieve voter anxiety with positivity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Americans who voted on Election Day may feel uneasy over political divisions and are anxious about what will happen next.

Eyewitness News spoke with a Houston-area doctor on Wednesday to learn how to overcome anxiety caused by the election.

"It feels very personal," explained Dr. Brooke Goldner, a board certified physician known for developing nutrition-based treatments for those suffering with autoimmune diseases. "So many patients I saw [on Wednesday] told me they couldn't sleep last night or they kept waking up to check their phones because they feel this pressure."

She said even though people won't see direct change from the results of the election immediately, she understands the importance of it all. So what should you do to relieve the stress and anxiety over the election amid a global pandemic? Focus on things that make you happy.

"You can't go out and do all the things you used to, so you have to come up with new hobbies and new ways of coping and this is a tremendous stress for a lot of people," she said. "If you're anxious about an issue you can resolve, you just need a good plan, then let's do that. Let's take it off your to-do list and get it done so you can feel better."

What if it's an issue where you have no control, such as the election?

"We have to wait," she said. "I usually use distraction. If there's nothing that you can do to change the outcome, then do things that make you feel good. Take a long hot bath if you've got a tub, call friends that make you laugh, maybe play an online game ... do something that makes you feel fun, entertained and supported."

