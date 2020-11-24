Elderly man killed in north Montgomery County house fire

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly man is dead after a fire broke out in a north Montgomery County home.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched Monday at 5:41 p.m. to the house fire on Big Spring Circle at Arrowhead Bend.

When crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the residence. Once inside, they managed to rescue the elderly man who was inside and he was later taken to Conroe Regional Hospital. According to fire officials, CPR was performed on the man but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willisbuilding fireelderlyfirehouse fireman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will get vaccines first? Texas sets priority
Houston Methodist shares COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
10 patients, 5 kidneys, 1 story that will restore your faith in humanity
Where to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving
Man shot during robbery outside Midtown apartments, HPD says
Man pleads guilty to beating wife for days in front of 3 children
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Show More
A cool front and a cold front bring better rain chances
Turner echoes CDC Thanksgiving protocol to help curb COVID-19
Nearly 200M trips made in Harris County, despite CDC warning
League City mayor hospitalized in ICU for COVID-19
Does a negative test result mean you're good to travel?
More TOP STORIES News