Elderly man killed in north Montgomery County house fire

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly man is dead after a fire broke out in a north Montgomery County home.Fire officials say crews were dispatched Monday at 5:41 p.m. to the house fire on Big Spring Circle at Arrowhead Bend.When crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the residence. Once inside, they managed to rescue the elderly man who was inside and he was later taken to Conroe Regional Hospital. According to fire officials, CPR was performed on the man but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.At this time, the fire remains under investigation.