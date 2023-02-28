WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
animal rescue

Man surrenders 27 Chihuahuas before animal cruelty charges filed in El Campo, humane society says

KTRK logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 11:43PM
El Campo man avoids charges after surrendering 27 dogs, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

An El Campo man dodged animal cruelty charges after he surrendered 27 chihuahuas who were living in less-than-ideal conditions, officials say.

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- A man dodged animal cruelty charges after he surrendered 27 Chihuahuas who were living in less-than-ideal conditions, officials say.

The Houston Humane Society said in a press release that on Tuesday, authorities found a man was in breach of an El Campo ordinance limiting five dogs per household.

Officials said police found 27 dogs placed outside of the man's home.

Authorities said they were in the beginning stages of filing cruelty warrants before the owner surrendered them to the humane society, so he will not face any animal cruelty charges.

The Chihuahuas are said to be up for adoption at the Houston Humane Society and are ready for their forever homes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW