Mom and 5-year-old child injured in dog attack at Eisenhower Park in NE Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her 5-year-old child were taken to the hospital after authorities said they were attacked by a dog Tuesday evening.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The scene is developing in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Road at Eisenhower Park in northeast Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the mother and child sustained bite wounds, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately provided.

Over the past few weeks, the city and county have seen a number of cases involving people being attacked by dogs.

In southwest Houston, residents in Maple West said a pack of dogs is terrorizing them, and they haven't been able to get the city to stop them.

In late March, a Spring mother was attacked by her neighbor's dog, after she got out of her car. The attack was so vicious, it ruptured her artery. The dog has since been euthanized.

Eyewitness News is working on gathering more details on this story and has a crew headed to the scene. This post will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.