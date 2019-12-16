You can now get a 4-year degree at Lone Star College

Starting in fall 2020, Lone Star College will be one of the first community colleges in the state where students can work toward certain four-year degrees.
Officials last week the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has approved Lone Star College to begin offering Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Applied Technology in cybersecurity and Bachelor of Science in energy, manufacturing and trades management.
"This is a significant milestone for Lone Star College," LSC Chancellor Stephen C. Head said in a press release. "This approval allows Lone Star College to expand its commitment to providing high-quality academic and workforce programs in response to our area employers' needs."
Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2118 in 2017 to allow the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to authorize certain public junior colleges to offer bachelor's programs in applied science, applied technology and nursing-fields that face severe shortages of technically skilled workers locally, Head said.
Licensed registered nurses can earn the nursing degree to be better prepared for leadership and management roles; students pursuing careers in information technology can take specialized cybersecurity courses; and students who hold an Associate of Applied Science degree can further their qualifications through the BAS-EMTM program to advance their roles in energy, manufacturing and trades industries, according to LSC officials.
"Students interested in earning one of these degrees can enroll at LSC, study close to home and take advantage of paying the same tuition rates to earn a bachelor's degree as they would an associate degree, saving them thousands of dollars," LSC board of trustees chair Alton Smith said in a press release.
Applications for these programs will be accepted starting Feb. 3. Visit www.lonestar.edu/bachelors for more information.
This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
You can now get a 4-year degree at Lone Star College
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News