To celebrate grown-ish Season 2, they're partnering to put on a contest that will give away up to $125,000 to each winner.
student loans are the worst. that’s why @FreeformTV teamed up with @MyScholly to pay off up to $125,000 in student debt. to enter go to https://t.co/1hDUoGvy84. pic.twitter.com/I5zpODcaXg— grown-ish (@grownish) January 2, 2019
The Freeform show, which is a spin-off of the ABC series black-ish, follows the eldest Johnson child, Zoey, as she goes off to college. Alongside Yara Shahidi (Zoey), the show stars Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson and Francia Raisa as Ana Torres. In the second season, Zoey and friends will take on their sophomore year.
How to enter
To enter the first round of the contest, fill out this form. Anyone with a student loan debt balance is eligible to enter as long as they meet the terms and conditions.
The last day to enter the first round is Jan. 31, 2019.
Those who are chosen for the second round will be contacted by the contest to provide further materials, including an essay and verification of student loan debt balance. Among those finalists, up to four winners will be chosen to receive the Payoff Program Grant.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.