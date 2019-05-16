Education

VIDEO: Mother confronts class over daughter's bullying

LAGUNA NIGUEL, California -- A video from inside an eighth grade classroom at Niguel Hills Middle School was posted on social media and is now part of a school and sheriff's department investigation.

The woman in the video, Christian Tinsley, is demanding to speak to the parents of the students she says are bullying her daughter.

"If you all bully my daughter, if you all look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your moms to me -- sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I'll (expletive) them all up," she said in the video.

"I definitely feel for the parents, but I don't believe that she went about it the right way. It threatens the school, it threatened the other kids," said parent Shirley.

The Capistrano Unified School District has banned the woman from coming back to campus this year and says they're looking into the bullying claims.

The sheriff's department is investigating safety concerns.

Tinsley said she had no choice.

"She was sexually harassed at school on Friday. The school took action and they suspended the boy immediately, but because of the suspension, now she's the bad person," Tinsley added.

Tinsley said her daughter's been bullied online and at school since the beginning of the year, and though school administrators have done what they can, she said it hasn't stopped.

"Kids are committing suicide every day because they're getting bullied, I don't want that for my daughter. So what do I do when my daughter says she's afraid to go to school?" Tinsley said.

Tinsley said she still wants to speak to these parents and stop the racist, sexist and derogatory messages she says her daughter continues to receive.

She wants those parents to hear this: "They can really affect other people and make this a hostile learning environment. Everyone deserves to be able to come to school every day and feel safe."

The principal sent a letter to the community saying he was concerned about what happened and that he would visit the classroom on Wednesday.
