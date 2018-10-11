EDUCATION

Dr. Abe Saavedra to return to HISD after school board votes to replace interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan

Dr. Abe Saavedra will return to lead HISD on Monday after Dr. Grenita Lathan was ousted in a surprise 5-4 vote.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A shake-up is underway at HISD, after the board announced it is replacing interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan with former superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra.

The announcement was made at a school board meeting Thursday night.

After a motion, the board voted 5-4 to bring back Saavedra, who served as superintendent from Aug. 27, 2004 - Aug. 2009.

Saavedra is expected to return to the lead the district on Monday.

A look back at former HISD superintendents
A look back at Houston's former HISD superintendents



For the last four years, Saavedra has served as superintendent of South San Antonio Independent School District.

From 1993 to 2000, he served as superintendent of Corpus Christi schools before joining HISD as superintendent of the East District in Feb. 2001.

He was the first Hispanic American superintendent of HISD.

Lathan was appointed as interim superintendent on March 22, 2018, after the departure of superintendent Richard Carranza, who left to become New York City's chancellor of schools.

Dr. Lathan's appointment came in the midst of a budget crisis in HISD, requiring cuts to staff and spending.

