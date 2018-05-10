Texas billboards aim to recruit teachers from Oklahoma

A large school district in Texas has placed billboards in major Oklahoma cities in hopes of recruiting teachers across state lines for higher-paying jobs.The Norman Transcript reports that billboards were revealed Monday in Norman, Tulsa, Stillwater and Oklahoma City. The Fort Worth Independent School District is funding the billboards, which say, "Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom - teacher starting salary $52,000."Fort Worth district spokesman Clint Bond says the campaign is a means to tap into a pool of quality teachers and show that Fort Worth has something to offer.Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino says competition from neighboring states isn't new. He says Oklahoma has a ways to go before it can compete in the market for teachers.