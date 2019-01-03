EDUCATION

Student's SAT test score improved 330 points and she's accused of cheating

EMBED </>More Videos

Student accused of cheating on SAT after her score increased

MIAMI, Florida --
A high school senior in Florida says she's being accused of cheating because she improved her SAT score by more than 300 points.

Kamilah Campbell received a letter from the testing company saying her score was "invalid." She thinks it's because when she took the test the first time she scored a 900. When she took the test for a second time, she received a much higher score of 1230.

Campbell said in a news conference with her family and attorney, she worked hard for her results.

"I did not cheat. I studied and I focused to achieve my dreams," she said, "To have your effort taken away from you, and them saying, 'Oh well, we think you cheated.' It's not fair."

Shirley Ferguson Campbell said, "She's staying up late nights, she's staying up early mornings studying. She received extra tutoring because she set a goal in her head that she wanted to reach, and she accomplished that goal. She deserves to be honored."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said, "They cannot measure her destiny."

Campbell wants to go to Florida State University but says she can't even apply until her score is validated, which is why she hired Crump.

The testing company says they don't cancel scores based on gains alone, but that scores could be flagged when test takers' sheets have similar answers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool testingtestsu.s. & worldFlorida
EDUCATION
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Unique crowdfunding site makes classroom dreams come true
Metallica donates $100K to Houston area Lone Star campus
Aldine ISD teacher wins World Championship of Public Speaking
More Education
Top Stories
Public funeral to be held for girl killed in random shooting
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
RodeoHouston lineup leaks for second time on Ticketmaster
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
WOW! Woman reels in 88-pound catfish
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Show More
Robbers order breakfast during fast food crime spree
Asthmatic boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Teen commits suicide after accidentally killing friend
Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend
More News