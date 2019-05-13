Teacher remakes hit song to help students with STAAR test

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third grade teacher in northwest Houston is making sure all of her students are ready to ace the upcoming STAAR test.Kiirah Washington is a teacher at Anderson Academy in Acres Homes.In a video published on YouTube, Washington is seen performing for her students and singing her own version of the hip-hop smash hit 'Old Town Road', originally performed by Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X.In the song, Washington encourages her students to take their time and to use all their test taking strategies.According to YouTube, the video was produced by Crown Royalle Productions and has gained more than 5,000 video views."I love the video Ms. Washington," read one of the comments posted.