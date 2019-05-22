Superintendent leaving Klein ISD to lead Oregon schools

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The superintendent of Klein ISD is stepping down.Bret Champion announced Tuesday night he is leaving July 1 after coming to the district in 2016.Champion has been chosen to lead the school district in Medford, Oregon.We spoke with Champion earlier this month as he shared his passion for education.Champion said it was not an easy decision to leave.There are no details on who will lead Klein ISD in the coming months, or when the search for a new superintendent will begin.