Superintendent leaving Klein ISD to lead Oregon schools

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The superintendent of Klein ISD is stepping down.
Bret Champion announced Tuesday night he is leaving July 1 after coming to the district in 2016.
Champion has been chosen to lead the school district in Medford, Oregon.
We spoke with Champion earlier this month as he shared his passion for education.
Champion said it was not an easy decision to leave.
There are no details on who will lead Klein ISD in the coming months, or when the search for a new superintendent will begin.
Klein ISD released this letter to parents late Tuesday:
Dear Klein ISD Family and Community,
It is with a full heart that I announce that I will be leaving Klein ISD to lead the Medford, Oregon school district, beginning July 1, 2019.
This decision was not an easy one, as the Klein community is a wonderful place to live and learn, with strong people bringing our shared vision to life for students every day. With both our boys recently graduating college and after a personal medical scare (all is well, thank goodness), I began to consider my next chapter as an educator and person. In that context, when I learned of the job in Medford, it seemed like an interesting next step.
Because of the remarkable people in Klein ISD, the district is in great hands, and I am confident that the wonderful work of ensuring that EVERY student enters with a promise and exits with a purpose will continue. My family and I will remain forever grateful to the Klein ISD family for sharing this outstanding district with us these past three years. It has been an honor to walk alongside you on this journey.
Gratefully,
Bret
