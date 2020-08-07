Spring ISD to distribute Chromebooks to students Aug. 6-14

Chromebooks will be distributed to high school students Aug. 6-7, to middle school students Aug. 10-11 and to elementary school students Aug. 13-14. While high school and middle school students will pickup devices at their assigned campuses for the 2020-21 school year, elementary school students will pick up devices at the middle school to which their elementary campus feeds.
According to an Aug. 6 district news release, each individual campus will communicate pickup times directly to families.
"Whether families select the district's Safety-First In-Person option or choose to spend the full 2020-21 school year participating in Empowered Learning At-Home, the devices will enable students to manage assignments and keep up with their schoolwork from home as needed," the release reads.
While not required, pre-registration for Chromebook distribution is highly encouraged and can be done by clicking here. Paper forms will also be available on-site for parents to complete.
According to the release, Chrombook distribution will be done so curbside and families should remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up unless otherwise instructed. Those who pre-register should write their student's ID number on a piece of paper to place on the vehicle's dashboard. The parent will then show identification through the window upon request. SISD officials will place the device either in the vehicle's trunk or back seat.
Chromebooks will be distributed to high school students Aug. 6-7 at the following campuses.
*Richey Academy, Virtual School and Spring Early College Academy students will pick up Chromebooks at Dekaney High School.
Chromebooks will be distributed to middle school students Aug. 10-11 at the following campuses.
**Spring Leadership Academy students will pick-up Chromebooks at Bammel Middle School
Chromebooks will be distributed to elementary school students Aug. 13-14 at the following campuses.
