Houston area school districts graded in newly released TEA accountability rankings

ALDINE ISD: B - 83 out of 100

ALIEF ISD: B - 85 out of 100

ALVIN ISD: B - 89 out of 100

ANAHUAC ISD: A - 92 out of 100

ANGLETON ISD: B - 84 out of 100

BARBERS HILL ISD: A - 95 out of 100

BRAZOSPORT ISD: B - 88 out of 100

CHANNELVIEW ISD: B - 86 out of 100

CLEAR CREEK ISD: B - 89 out of 100

CLEVELAND ISD: C - 77 out of 100

COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD: B - 80 out of 100

CONROE ISD: B - 89 out of 100

CROSBY ISD: B - 85 out of 100

CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD: B - 89 out 100

DAYTON ISD: C - 78 out of 100

DEER PARK ISD: A - 91 out of 100

DICKINSON ISD: B - 85 out of 100

FORT BEND ISD: B - 89 out of 100

FRIENDSWOOD ISD: A - 94 out of 100

GALENA PARK ISD: B - 88 out of 100

GALVESTON ISD: B - 88 out of 100

GOOSE CREEK CISD: B - 87 out of 100

HARMONY SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE: A - 93 out of 100

HITCHCOCK ISD: D - 63 out of 100

HOUSTON ISD: B - 88 out of 100

HUMBLE ISD: B - 88 out of 100

KATY ISD: A - 92 out of 100

KLEIN ISD: B - 89 out of 100

LA PORTE ISD: B - 85 out of 100

LAMAR CISD: A - 90 out of 100

MAGNOLIA ISD: B - 87 out of 100

NEEDVILLE ISD: A - 90 out of 100

NEW CANEY ISD: B - 85 out of 100

PASADENA ISD: B - 86 out of 100

PEARLAND ISD: B - 89 out of 100

ROYAL ISD: B - 81 out of 100

SANTA FE ISD: C - 78 out of 100

SEALY ISD: C - 78 out of 100

SHELDON ISD: B - 85 out of 100

SPLENDORA ISD: B - 83 out of 100

SPRING BRANCH ISD: B - 88 out of 100

STAFFORD MSD: B - 87 out of 100

SWEENY ISD: B - 85 out of 100

TEXAS CITY ISD: C - 79 out of 100

TOMBALL ISD: A - 92 out of 100

WALLER ISD: A - 91 out of 100

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ratings are in. The Texas Education Agency released its 2019 state accountability ratings. This year, the agency rolled out a new rating system for campuses, using an A-F system.