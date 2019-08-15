Education

Houston area school districts graded in newly released TEA accountability rankings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ratings are in. The Texas Education Agency released its 2019 state accountability ratings. This year, the agency rolled out a new rating system for campuses, using an A-F system.

  • ALDINE ISD: B - 83 out of 100
  • ALIEF ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • ALVIN ISD: B - 89 out of 100
  • ANAHUAC ISD: A - 92 out of 100
  • ANGLETON ISD: B - 84 out of 100
  • BARBERS HILL ISD: A - 95 out of 100
  • BRAZOSPORT ISD: B - 88 out of 100
  • CHANNELVIEW ISD: B - 86 out of 100
  • CLEAR CREEK ISD: B - 89 out of 100
  • CLEVELAND ISD: C - 77 out of 100
  • COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD: B - 80 out of 100
  • CONROE ISD: B - 89 out of 100
  • CROSBY ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD: B - 89 out 100
  • DAYTON ISD: C - 78 out of 100
  • DEER PARK ISD: A - 91 out of 100
  • DICKINSON ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • FORT BEND ISD: B - 89 out of 100
  • FRIENDSWOOD ISD: A - 94 out of 100
  • GALENA PARK ISD: B - 88 out of 100
  • GALVESTON ISD: B - 88 out of 100
  • GOOSE CREEK CISD: B - 87 out of 100
  • HARMONY SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE: A - 93 out of 100
  • HITCHCOCK ISD: D - 63 out of 100
  • HOUSTON ISD: B - 88 out of 100
  • HUMBLE ISD: B - 88 out of 100
  • KATY ISD: A - 92 out of 100
  • KLEIN ISD: B - 89 out of 100
  • LA PORTE ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • LAMAR CISD: A - 90 out of 100
  • MAGNOLIA ISD: B - 87 out of 100
  • NEEDVILLE ISD: A - 90 out of 100
  • NEW CANEY ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • PASADENA ISD: B - 86 out of 100
  • PEARLAND ISD: B - 89 out of 100
  • ROYAL ISD: B - 81 out of 100
  • SANTA FE ISD: C - 78 out of 100
  • SEALY ISD: C - 78 out of 100
  • SHELDON ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • SPLENDORA ISD: B - 83 out of 100
  • SPRING BRANCH ISD: B - 88 out of 100
  • STAFFORD MSD: B - 87 out of 100
  • SWEENY ISD: B - 85 out of 100
  • TEXAS CITY ISD: C - 79 out of 100
  • TOMBALL ISD: A - 92 out of 100
  • WALLER ISD: A - 91 out of 100


RELATED:

21 HISD schools receive "F" in annual Texas Education Agency report

10 highest paid school superintendents in the Houston area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustoneducationtexas newsschool
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 HISD schools receive "F" from Texas Education Agency
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
18-year-old mom charged after toddler killed by vehicle
New at Texans home games: $5 'Touchdown deals' and new bites
Katy residents witness spectacular glacial bridge collapse
JJ Watt and double amputee QB toss football at Texans camp
Panic erupts as suspects rob bank at Gallery Furniture
Show More
Bystanders help save man's life after workers hit by lightning
ABC13's Morning News
THE 60: This Texas college has the best value, report says
Police identify 6 officers injured in Philadelphia shooting
Video of UNC guard's impressive backward shot streak goes viral
More TOP STORIES News