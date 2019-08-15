Houston area school districts graded in newly released TEA accountability rankings

- ALDINE ISD: B - 83 out of 100
- ALIEF ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- ALVIN ISD: B - 89 out of 100
- ANAHUAC ISD: A - 92 out of 100
- ANGLETON ISD: B - 84 out of 100
- BARBERS HILL ISD: A - 95 out of 100
- BRAZOSPORT ISD: B - 88 out of 100
- CHANNELVIEW ISD: B - 86 out of 100
- CLEAR CREEK ISD: B - 89 out of 100
- CLEVELAND ISD: C - 77 out of 100
- COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD: B - 80 out of 100
- CONROE ISD: B - 89 out of 100
- CROSBY ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD: B - 89 out 100
- DAYTON ISD: C - 78 out of 100
- DEER PARK ISD: A - 91 out of 100
- DICKINSON ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- FORT BEND ISD: B - 89 out of 100
- FRIENDSWOOD ISD: A - 94 out of 100
- GALENA PARK ISD: B - 88 out of 100
- GALVESTON ISD: B - 88 out of 100
- GOOSE CREEK CISD: B - 87 out of 100
- HARMONY SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE: A - 93 out of 100
- HITCHCOCK ISD: D - 63 out of 100
- HOUSTON ISD: B - 88 out of 100
- HUMBLE ISD: B - 88 out of 100
- KATY ISD: A - 92 out of 100
- KLEIN ISD: B - 89 out of 100
- LA PORTE ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- LAMAR CISD: A - 90 out of 100
- MAGNOLIA ISD: B - 87 out of 100
- NEEDVILLE ISD: A - 90 out of 100
- NEW CANEY ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- PASADENA ISD: B - 86 out of 100
- PEARLAND ISD: B - 89 out of 100
- ROYAL ISD: B - 81 out of 100
- SANTA FE ISD: C - 78 out of 100
- SEALY ISD: C - 78 out of 100
- SHELDON ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- SPLENDORA ISD: B - 83 out of 100
- SPRING BRANCH ISD: B - 88 out of 100
- STAFFORD MSD: B - 87 out of 100
- SWEENY ISD: B - 85 out of 100
- TEXAS CITY ISD: C - 79 out of 100
- TOMBALL ISD: A - 92 out of 100
- WALLER ISD: A - 91 out of 100
