School cancellations due to Deer Park tank fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A number of districts are cancelling classes and after-school activities due to the Deer Park tank fire and massive smoke plume.: The Channelview Independent School District will be closed Wednesday, March 20, 2019 as a precaution due to the Deer Park Fire.Due to potential impact of the fire incident on our community, school is cancelled Wednesday. After-school activities are also canceled with the exception of selected out-of-district games.All classes and activities cancelled Wednesday.Classes cancelled and all offices closed Wednesday. Employees should not report to work.Classes and extracurricular/after-school events cancelled Wednesday.The latest information indicates the winds and weather may impact the air quality in the Pasadena area to an unhealthy level; therefore, in an abundance of caution, Pasadena ISD will be closed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.: All San Jacinto College campuses will be closed Wednesday, March 20, 2019, due to the impact from the ongoing tank fire at the Intercontinental Tank Company in Deer Park. This includes all day and evening classes and extracurricular activities.