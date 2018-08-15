EDUCATION

Rules of the road: School zone and school bus safety tips

School zone safety tips as you get on the road. (AP File Photo/Seth Perlman)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the kids head back to school, it's a good idea to brush up on school zone and school bus safety.


When driving near a school bus, it is illegal to pass a school bus while dropping off or picking up passengers, regardless of the direction of approach.

The area 10 feet around a bus is most dangerous, so make sure to leave plenty of space when you stop.

Never pass a bus on the right when children are getting on or off the bus. Parents should advise children to wait off the street until the bus has stopped, and the doors have opened before approaching the bus.

Don't forget to slow down and put down the cell phone. It is illegal to use your phone in school zones.

Be especially careful around crosswalks, and remember to obey traffic control and crossing guards near schools.

Children's behavior can be hard to predict and because they are smaller in stature, they can be more difficult to see.

Make sure you are giving the road your full attention, especially around schools, parks, and residential areas.

