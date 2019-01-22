EDUCATION

Rice University gets record-breaking number of applications for upcoming school year

Record-breaking number of students apply at Rice University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rice University is off to a great start this year!

The university announced that more than 27,000 students applied in 2018.

That's the highest number of applications in the school's history, and a 30 percent increase from the year before.

"This is more than we imagined, more than we anticipated," said Yvonne Romero da Silva, vice president for enrollment. "I am absolutely thrilled with the growing interest in Rice."

Rice University believes the increase is due to the Rice Investment Program, which has expanded opportunities for low and middle income families.

The Rice Investment is a financial aid initiative the university announced last September that takes effect in fall 2019. It provides at least full-tuition scholarships to degree-seeking undergraduates with family incomes between $65,000 and $130,000 who are eligible for need-based financial aid, and grants covering at least half tuition for those with family incomes between $130,000 and $200,000.

"Our financial aid has been generous for many, many years," Romero da Silva said. "The Rice Investment expanded opportunities for many families - especially middle-income families -- who may have thought they couldn't afford an education at such an extraordinary private university."
