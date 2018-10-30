PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --More than three weeks after being hit with multiple sexual assault allegations, a Pasadena ISD substitute teacher has been charged.
Joshua Lewis was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student.
The parents of two Jessup Elementary School students came forward on Oct. 5, alleging Lewis sexually assaulted their children.
RELATED: Parents claim substitute teacher molested their children at a Pasadena elementary school
The girls' parents say their students were molested by the substitute teacher during a fourth-grade class earlier this month.
Both parents spoke with Eyewitness News along with their attorneys, and said their children continue to suffer after the assaults.
"She's not sleeping. She's crying, she wakes up crying. She doesn't want to eat, she doesn't want to do much of anything. She's usually a very happy kid," said parent Ashley, who is in the process of moving her daughter to a different school.
The district said parents or students who see or hear anything unusual or that makes them feel uncomfortable should report that information to the district.
Anyone with additional information in this case should call Pasadena ISD police at 713-740-0200.
Pasadena ISD said Lewis worked for the district as a substitute teacher from March 2017 until this month. In all, he worked at least one day at 47 campuses in Pasadena ISD.
Those campuses include:
- Bailey Elementary
- Beverly Hills Intermediate
- Bobby Shaw Middle School
- Bondy Intermediate
- Career & Technical High School
- De Zavala Middle School
- Dobie 9th Grade Campus
- Dobie High School
- Fisher Elementary
- Frazier Elementary
- Freeman Elementary
- Gardens Elementary
- Garfield Elementary
- Genoa Elementary
- Golden Acres Elementary
- Jackson Intermediate
- Jensen Elementary
- Jessup Elementary
- Keller Middle School
- Kruse Elementary
- Laura Bush Elementary
- Matthys Elementary
- Meador Elementary
- Melillo Middle School
- Memorial High School
- Miller Intermediate
- Milstead Middle School
- Morales Elementary
- Morris Middle School
- Park View Intermediate
- Pasadena High School
- Pomeroy Elementary
- Queens Intermediate
- Rayburn High School
- Richey Elementary
- Roberts Middle School
- San Jacinto Intermediate
- Schneider Middle School
- South Belt Elementary
- South Houston Elementary
- South Houston High School
- South Houston Intermediate
- Southmore Intermediate
- Summit
- Teague Elementary
- Turner Elementary
- Williams Elementary