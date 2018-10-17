The parents of two elementary school students are demanding more from Pasadena ISD after they claim a substitute teacher sexually assaulted their children.The substitute teacher in question is no longer works at Jessup Elementary School. But parents say their kids are still suffering."She's not sleeping. She's crying, she wakes up crying. She doesn't want to eat, she doesn't want to do much of anything. She's usually a very happy kid," said parent Ashley Deaton.Deaton is one of several parents who say a substitute teacher molested their daughters during a fourth-grade class in early October.Two of those parents spoke out with their attorneys today, saying the district needs to speed up the criminal investigation."This is about the safety of children, and these families have the right to have some questions answered," said attorney Darian Conston.Pasadena ISD released a statement: