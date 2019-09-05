Old ABC13 set helping Pasadena teens kick start career in TV

abc13 plus pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Some say if you love what you do, you'll never have to work a day in your life. One high school is helping its students find a passion they can turn into a career.

In fact, they're giving students 19 different ways to find a career before they even graduate.



"We get to learn what we want to do when we're older at a very young age," said Victoria Saldana.

Saldana is a student at Lewis Career & Technical High School in Pasadena, whose mission is to help students get a kick-start in finding a job based on their interests with career-oriented programs.

"I'm very happy that I had this opportunity to be in this school," said student Yasserick Funez.

One path is aimed straight at ABC13, and the school has a piece of our history that's taking its students into the future. The audio and visual program, also known as A/V, is one of the 19 career pathways at the school, but the only one with a unique ABC13 connection: a TV news set previously used in our studios.



"This is a career pathway," explained teacher and former ABC13 intern Andrea Nguyen. "Of course, in A/V, there are so many jobs, everything from broadcasting, music production, corporate videos, and commercials."

Nguyen asked if ABC13 would donate the set after our new set was built, and we did. Now, it's inspiring the next generation of broadcast journalists.

"We have a piece of news history here," said Nguyen. "I have other students who wanted to be behind the camera, but now they want to be in front of the camera, but by doing everything, they get to respect every single job within our pathway."

Lewis Career & Technical High School is open to all high school students in Pasadena ISD. Applicants must be current eighth, ninth, or 10th grade students in PISD and zoned to attend one of the district's five comprehensive high schools.

There is no fee to complete or submit an application. To learn more, visit the school's website.

