EDUCATION

'No One Ugly Allowed:' Cheerleading yearbook caption draws criticism

EMBED </>More Videos

The principal of Oswego High School is apologizing for a controversial caption that made it into the yearbook. (WLS)

OSWEGO, Illinois --
A caption in the Oswego High School yearbook is causing controversy and drawing criticism.

It is a picture of the school's cheerleading squad with the caption "No One Ugly Allowed."

RELATED: School passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one

Principal Mike Wayne said the words are from a song, and they should have been removed during the editing process.

Wayne released a statement saying in part, "Moving forward, the administration of Oswego High School is committed to working with our yearbook advisor and students to review the yearbook content more closely, and with a more sensitive eye."

"I think it is very inappropriate because if it was an inside joke, it was a joke among cheerleaders and not everyone else in the school," said junior Jaidyn Parnell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationyearbookcheerleadingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News