EDUCATION

Houston legislator wants metal detectors in every public school

EMBED </>More Videos

State Rep Theirry gives comments about metal detectors in Houston schools.

By
Politicians in Austin have made it clear that education is the centerpiece of this year's legislative session. However, it's not all about funding classrooms and paying teachers more. It's also about keeping them safer than they've been.

Shawn Thierry is a state representative from Houston. She's also a parent with a child in kindergarten. She say she's tired of hearing about school shootings andabout weapons on campus.



She's proposed legislation that would change the state's constitution and add metal detectors to every public school campus in Texas.

"I think we're living in extreme times," she told ABC13 Eyewitness News about House Bill 797. "I listened to constituents in my district and they said they want to feel safe."

Her legislation comes months after Santa Fe installed nine metal detectors on its campuses and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick helped provide them in the wake of the deadly shooting there last spring. Aldine ISD also installed 19 metal detectors on its campuses and found a large drop in the numbers of weapons brought to schools. The effort would cost millions, but Thierry says she's hoping for state and local partnerships to make it happen.

"Our children can't thrive and learn if they're not safe," she said. "This is a session where we're tackling school finance. I don't see how we can talk about adequately funding our schools if they're not safe. "

On Tuesday, Thierry will be on the stage, among the select few legislators with Gov Greg Abbott as he delivers his annual State of the State address. She knows school reform, and school security are among the governor's priorities this session and hopes her bill is part of a comprehensive package that gets his signature before the session ends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISDpublic schoolschool shootingschool safetylegislationHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Duke official who encouraged students to speak English resigns
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
More Education
Top Stories
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Burglar steals $21M in valuables from Tony Buzbee's house
Tony Buzbee becomes the newest Mayoral candidate
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Dog found stranded on Baytown road in bad condition
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
Kobe Bryant says Rockets can't win title with current style
Girls in sex abuse case were the 'aggressor': judge
Show More
Houston lawmaker wants to end "Confederate Heroes" holiday
Katy prepares to break ground on new boardwalk district
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Possibly armed and suicidal man injured on SH-288: police
More News