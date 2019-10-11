Clear Brook High School students get robotics help from NASA engineers

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Robotics students from Clear Brook High School have the opportunity of a lifetime as they work with and learn from NASA engineers three times a week.The engineers, in conjunction with the school district, help students after school with their robotics projects."My favorite part is when I see a kid who is struggling with an idea or concept, and all of a sudden you see their face light up and now they realize what is going on," NASA engineer Ross Pettinger said.Robotics student Vivian Luu appreciates all the expertise NASA engineers share with the teens."I think it is a good opportunity and I will definitely take that knowledge with me," she said. "I'm just learning and hoping to apply that knowledge to whenever I get my internship."