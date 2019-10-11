abc13 plus friendswood

Clear Brook High School students get robotics help from NASA engineers

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Robotics students from Clear Brook High School have the opportunity of a lifetime as they work with and learn from NASA engineers three times a week.

The engineers, in conjunction with the school district, help students after school with their robotics projects.

"My favorite part is when I see a kid who is struggling with an idea or concept, and all of a sudden you see their face light up and now they realize what is going on," NASA engineer Ross Pettinger said.

Robotics student Vivian Luu appreciates all the expertise NASA engineers share with the teens.

"I think it is a good opportunity and I will definitely take that knowledge with me," she said. "I'm just learning and hoping to apply that knowledge to whenever I get my internship."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfriendswoodcommunity journalistrobotseducationabc13 plus friendswoodnasaabc13 plusstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Market offers goodies
11-year-old twins collaborate to create gourmet treat business
Friendswood HS choir surprises couple with NYC wedding serenade
Popular Friendswood food truck serves up tamales all year long
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Show More
Gerrit Cole's famous brother-in-law cheers him on in Game 5
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
More TOP STORIES News