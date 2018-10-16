EDUCATION

GRAND OPENING: Students at new Yates High School go to school in style

EMBED </>More Videos

Founded in 1926, the new Jack Yates High School is a sight to see.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a celebratory grand opening for the new Yates High School.

Houston ISD unveiled the new $65 million facility on Tuesday, which includes a three-story academic wing with flexible core learning centers and a high-volume performance wing with an auditorium.

The school also includes spaces for fine arts, JROTC, gymnasium and athletics, large dining commons with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large library area.

The new library was dedicated to honor Hazel Hainsworth Young, a Yates teacher and counselor who served for more than 80 years and was among the first teachers when the school opened in 1926.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISDhouston isdeducationgame of the weekHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Crosby ISD parents concerned after layoffs of 33 workers
Crosby ISD lays off 33 employees in midst of financial crisis
Who is on Houston ISD's school board
Houston ISD will not bring back former superintendent
More Education
Top Stories
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot
Dangerous flooding expected overnight in Central Texas
Crosby ISD parents concerned after layoffs of 33 workers
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
ALCS Game 3: Bullpen implodes as Astros fall to Red Sox, 8-2
Astros legend Lance Berkman throws first pitch at ALCS Game 3
Show More
Best and worst seats for Astros playoff games
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Record cold in Houston today
Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win
Deadly big rig crash on SW Fwy blocks traffic for hours
More News