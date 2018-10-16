It's a celebratory grand opening for the new Yates High School.Houston ISD unveiled the new $65 million facility on Tuesday, which includes a three-story academic wing with flexible core learning centers and a high-volume performance wing with an auditorium.The school also includes spaces for fine arts, JROTC, gymnasium and athletics, large dining commons with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large library area.The new library was dedicated to honor Hazel Hainsworth Young, a Yates teacher and counselor who served for more than 80 years and was among the first teachers when the school opened in 1926.