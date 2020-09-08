HISD website crashes as 214,000 students head back to school

Houston ISD's website didn't load for users as information technology sites reported the site crashed around 8 a.m.
Here is the image from the @houstonisd website pic.twitter.com/fXiOPdLCFK— Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) September 8, 2020
A look at IsItDownRightNow? showed the Houston ISD website server to be down for about an hour.
Ahead of the first day of online instruction, not all students had access to the technology needed to learn from home.
HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan had outlined how the district planned to equip nearly 214,000 students with appropriate technology to not fall behind this academic year.
"If a particular school still needs 500 devices, and we only have 100 we can deploy, that school is being opened as a learning center," said Lathan. "Those students that are showing in the system that still do not have a device will be [invited] to attend the learning center until their device arrives."
