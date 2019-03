No day classes for students

Non-credit maritime training classes will continue at the Maritime Campus

The child care centers will be open

Evening classes with a start time after 5 p.m. will be held

Weekend classes will continue

After the fire reignited at the ITC chemical storage facility Friday afternoon, Houston ISD announced they've cancelled some weekend activities.All on-campus activities for east area HISD campuses this weekend have been cancelled. Also, sporting events have been rescheduled at alternate locations.The following schedule will be in place for San Jacinto College on Friday, March 22, 2019:All San Jacinto College employees should report for their normal work schedules and business operations.Texas Chiropractic College is closed today due to air quality issues.