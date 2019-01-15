EDUCATION

La Porte High School student prepares to graduate with college degree before high school diploma

EMBED </>More Videos

A program at La Porte High School is helping students like Gavin Turnage earn a college degree before they graduate high school.

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
At just 17 years old, Gavin Turnage has accomplished more than most of his peers.

"I'm super proud of him," said his mother, Charla Buras. "He amazes me every day."

Not only will he graduate from La Porte High School this May, but he will also leave with an associate's degree in science from San Jacinto Junior College.

It's all thanks to a program called ACE that he started the summer before his junior year.

"Right now I'm in Physics 2, Calculus 3, and Composite 2, Texas Government," said Turnage.

Aside from going to high school and college, he also works delivering pizza on the weekends. Turnage said it's all about managing time and visualizing the end result.

"I want to be a biomedical engineer," Turnage said. "(I want to) design prosthetics. That's what I want to do."

His biggest motivator is his mom, who had him when she was just 18.

"We started flashcards when he was a baby in the bathtub," Buras recalls.

As he grew older, Buras said she noticed just how smart and focused he was, and knew he was destined for greatness.

"He's got a bright future," said Buras. "He definitely does. I couldn't be more proud. I'm ready for bigger, better things."

For now Turnage is hitting the books. He's already been accepted to the University of Houston, but he's also hoping to get a letter from Texas A&M University.

"Honestly, I just can't wait to finally go pursue a higher education and get a career in engineering," Turnage said.

To learn more about San Jacinto College's dual credit programs, visit their website.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolcollege studentgraduationLa Porte
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Katy ISD officially names Ken Gregorski new superintendent
New scholarship helps students who withdrew after Harvey
HISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday
More Education
Top Stories
Abduction suspects found in drug-filled trailer, police say
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Strong arm robbery suspects caught after police chase
Cheerleading coaches go nuts on the sidelines
One-of-a-kind motorcycle stolen from shop in Deer Park
Deputies searching for gunman after Katy mosque shot at
Rockets players go to work for Southwest Airlines
TCU men's hoops walk-on surprised with scholarship
Show More
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Wednesday at IAH
Robert Durst learns when he'll face trial for woman's murder
Teen accused of robbing Pasadena pharmacies behind mask
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
More News