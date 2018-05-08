Helpful tips for Teacher Appreciation Week gifts

Looking to reward a teacher for his or her hard work? Andy Dewey, with Houston Federation of Teachers, has some do's and don't when it comes to gift-giving during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Do's:
1. Gift cards
2. Food
3. Gift baskets
4. School supplies
5. Thank you cards
Don'ts:
1. Alcoholic beverages
2. Gifts over $75
3. Personal invites to events off campus (unless it is with a group of other teachers)
4. Gifts that are considered "questionable"
5. Anything not allowed on school campus
