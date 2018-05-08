EDUCATION

Helpful tips for Teacher Appreciation Week gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Helpful tips for buying gifts for teachers

Looking to reward a teacher for his or her hard work? Andy Dewey, with Houston Federation of Teachers, has some do's and don't when it comes to gift-giving during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Do's:
1. Gift cards
2. Food
3. Gift baskets
4. School supplies
5. Thank you cards

Don'ts:
1. Alcoholic beverages
2. Gifts over $75
3. Personal invites to events off campus (unless it is with a group of other teachers)
4. Gifts that are considered "questionable"
5. Anything not allowed on school campus
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersgiftsgift ideas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News