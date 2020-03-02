7 things you should know about Texas Independence Day

March 2nd isn't only Texas Independence Day It is also Texas Flag Day and Sam Houston Day. Sam Houston was born on March 2, 1793.



The defenders of the Alamo weren't supposed to be there. Sam Houston, the newly appointed commander-in-chief of the Texan forces, argued that San Antonio should be abandoned due to insufficient troop numbers. The Alamo's defenders-led by Bowie and Travis-dug in nonetheless, prepared to defend the fort to the last.



The men defending the Alamo probably never knew that Texas had declared independence. The battle took place from February 23 - March 6, 1836 and word probably never reached them that the vote had succeeded.



Only one of the original five copies of the Texas Declaration of Independence remains. It was found at the U.S. State Department in 1896 and now resides in the Texas State Archives in Austin.



The Republic of Texas had five other capital cities before settling on Austin. In order, they include Washington-on-the-Brazos, Harrisburg, Galveston, Velasco and West Columbia. Sorry, San Antonio. You were the capital during Spanish and Mexican Texas, not the independence period.



Texas remained independent for almost 10 years: March 2, 1836 - December 29, 1845.



Texas is the only state to enter the Union by treaty. The most common misconception about that treaty is that Texas is the only state to fly its flag at the same height as the American flag. That is 100 percent false.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- March 2 marks the celebration of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence. This event marked Texas' independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836. How much do you know about the early years of our state and this holiday? Here are seven fun facts!