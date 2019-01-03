What a joke. HISD leadership is a disaster. Their self-centered ineptitude has failed the children they are supposed to educate. If ever there was a school board that needs to be taken over and reformed it’s HISD. Their students & parents deserve change. https://t.co/atM45U3Jmr — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2019

We're getting reaction from HISD leadership after Gov. Greg Abbott calls them out on social media.Abbott said in a tweet Thursday TEA should take over the district and that the leadership here is a disaster.The governor tweeted about an op-ed written by a group of parents who are against a state take over.HISD board member Wanda Adams believes it's the state that needs to change.She said Austin isn't properly funding public education and she doesn't see how a takeover would be justified."We're considered a B-rating by the state in which he leads," said Wanda Adams, HISD Trustee District 9. "We have a high finance rating by the comptroller office, which is in the state."She's not the only one upset about the governor's comments.One of the writers of the op-ed that sparked this conversation says she doesn't support everything HISD is doing.But she says local leaders are best-equipped to manage local education."If they're doing things right or wrong, that is for us, their constituents, the community here in HISD, to make that decision," said co-author Kandice Webber, "It's not for the state to make that decision."She is putting together an education town hall this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center.The center is located at 4802 Lockwood Dr.It's open to the public.