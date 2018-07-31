EDUCATION

Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy

Cy-Fair school district announces new backpack policy

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents are talking a lot about a new policy that was just announced by Cy-Fair school district leaders.

The superintendent has announced that the district's middle school and high school students will now be required to have clear backpacks.
Superintendent Mark Henry sent the announcement to parents and students Thursday, saying that the new backpack policy will start this fall for students in 6th through 12th grade.

Elementary school students will still be allowed to use regular backpacks.

School officials say that the decision was made with input from a safety and security committee.

To learn more about the policy, go to the Cy-Fair ISD website.
