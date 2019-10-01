CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ola

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

Ola HamdiStratford High SchoolSeniorOla is among the top of her class at Stratford High School where she is an active participant in medical and health science programs. She is a member of Health Occupation Students of America and is certified in CPR/ AED both for adults and children. Ola serves on the student council and is the captain of the Athletic Training team. She enjoys volunteering with Big Day and the Palestinian Festival.Ola plans to continue her education at the University of Texas. After college, she intends to enroll in a medical program with the goal of becoming either an orthopedic surgeon or a nurse practitioner.