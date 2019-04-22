Business of E-sports gets a class at UH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gaming the History, Culture and Business of E-Sports is not your typical class.
On Monday nights, at the University of Houston campus, you can catch Ashley DeWalt and Dr. Marc Williams sharing their marketing experience through an E-Sports lens. The two met on Linkedin and developed a partnership.
"We both found out our passion was E-Sports," said DeWalt. "And literally, education."
Dr. Williams added, "later that day, I said 'Let's get together like Voltron.'"
The University of Houston approached Dr. Williams about creating a class based on E-Sports, and he and DeWalt created their course.
"Once we create the foundation of this crash-course of E-Sports," says DeWalt. "Then we talk about the different business opportunities."
