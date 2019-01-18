EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=994120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A photo captures a moment a fire fighter offering his tutoring skills to one student

Firefighters do a lot to keep us safe, from putting out blazes to helping in medical emergencies. But some Houston firefighters have come to the rescue in a different way for a young boy from southwest Houston.It started with a gesture from firemen at Firehouse 46. Rodney Jones was just a 10-year-old boy who needed guidance."I was failing. I had F's," said Jones. Firefighters at the station opened the doors to the firehouse for Rodney Jones. Over the years, many of them served as mentors, tutors, and life coaches.Fast forward to now: Rodney has been inducted into the National Honors Society at Lincoln Middle School."Rodney has turned 180 degrees," said District Fire Chief Clyde Gordon.Rodney credits the Houston firefighters who stepped in to help him, for changing and saving his life."If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't be here right now," he said.