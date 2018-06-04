EDUCATION

Children at Risk names best Houston schools

EMBED </>More Videos

List of best schools in Houston (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Every year 8,000 schools across the state are ranked, and here's the list of the best schools in greater Houston area.

The non-profit agency Children at Risk looked at STAAR reading and math test results, as well as growth indicators and college readiness to rate the schools.

This year DeBakey High School came in as the number one high school across the state.

TH Rogers led the way at both the elementary and middle school levels.
The full list of schools is available on the Children at Risk website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News