Bellaire High School teacher goes viral with dance videos

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bellaire High School teacher exploded on social media for his dance videos.

Spanish teacher Dr. Trevor Boffone, has already racked up almost 160,000 followers in just a few months on his Instagram account, @dr_boffone.

Dr. Boffone told ABC13 his students helped him learn how to make Dubsmash videos.
"By engaging with them on their level, by meeting them where they are ... right with the music and the dance," said Boffone. "I'm able to engage them more with what I'm doing. The Spanish, right?"

Dubsmash is an app which helps users create ten second videos showcasing their dance skills.

