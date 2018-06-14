GRADUATION

Baytown teen accidentally shot in head walks at graduation with senior class

EMBED </>More Videos

Baytown teen accidentally shot in head walks at graduation with senior class (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Baytown teen who suffered from a gunshot wound due to an accidental shooting was able to walk the stage with his senior class.

According to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Christian Rickard was accidentally shot in the head. The wound left him in the hospital's Neuro Intensive Care Unit.

While in ICU, Rickard's family surrounded him with love and support while recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

TIRR Memorial Hermann therapists worked with Christian to help him walk, speak, and write again.

When Christian wasn't in therapy sessions, he worked to earn his final school credits that he needed in order to graduate.

Christian graduated three days after leaving the hospital, and was able to walk across the stage with no assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteen shotgraduationbe inspiredBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
Man receives college diploma 83 years after graduating
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
11-year-old graduates from college
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
More graduation
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News