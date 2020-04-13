Education

ABC13 news team connecting virtually with students

ABC13 is investing in our youth by giving students a chance to go one-on-one with our news team.

Eyewitness News is partnering with school districts across southeast Texas to connect young storytellers with our anchors and reporters through virtual classroom visits.

Using video conferencing technology, we're supporting journalism and video production teachers by sharing the first-hand experiences of our Eyewitness News team, from how they got their start in the news business to giving students an inside look at how ABC13 is covering the coronavirus crisis.

Educators can click here to request a virtual classroom visit or fill out the form at the bottom of this page.

WATCH: ABC13 news team speaks with students
Anchor Erica Simon speaks to Texas City HS students
ABC13 weekend anchor Erica Simon shares with Texas City High School students the path that led her to a news career.



ABC13 Sports' David Nuno speaks to Alief ISD students
Class is still in session! ABC13 Sports reporter David Nuno spoke one-on-one with Alief ISD journalism students about his news career and how ABC13 is telling stories amid the COVID-19 crisis.



Reporter Chaz Miller speaks to Friendswood HS students
ABC13 reporter Chaz Miller speaks with Friendswood High School video production students about his career path and how ABC13 is innovating storytelling during the COVID-19 emergency.



ABC13 president and general manager Wendy Granato speaks with HCCTV


