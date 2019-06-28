15 Kinkaid School students abused over 3 decades: investigators

T&M found that between the late 1960s and early 1990s, three former faculty members committed acts of sexual misconduct toward students.

T&M found that in the late 1960s and early 1970s, one faculty member engaged in sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching of a sexual nature and other boundary crossing behavior, with eight students, all between the ages of 10 and 13.

T&M found that, between the late 1980s and early 1990s, one faculty member engaged in boundary crossing behaviors, sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching of a sexual nature, an attempted sexual assault, as well as soliciting students to engage in sexual acts, with six students between the ages of 14 and 17.

T&M's investigation found that a third faculty member engaged in an inappropriate relationship, which included physical contact and a sexual interaction, with a 16 year-old student in the 1990s.

When misconduct by the first faculty member described above was first reported to them, the School's senior leadership implemented remedial steps short of termination. There was no finding by T&M of sexual misconduct by this faculty member following the implementation of these remedial steps.

The second faculty member was terminated immediately following a second report of misconduct.

The third faculty member was, in fact, terminated immediately after the faculty member's misconduct was first reported to the School's senior leadership in the 1990s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation at one of the most prestigious schools in Houston, The Kinkaid School, has found three former faculty members committed acts of sexual misconduct towards at least 15 students over three decades.The school's board of trustees announced in May 2018 that it was launching an investigation after learning of allegations against four faculty members employed from the late 1960s to the early 1990s.The board retained help from T&M Protection Resources, which interviewed 58 former students, current and former faculty, staff and administrators to reach its final conclusion against three of the accused.Two of the three former school employees were also interviewed, while the third died before the investigation could begin.According to a letter released to parents late Thursday, investigators found one faculty member employed in the late 1960s and early 1970s inappropriately touched eight students, all between the ages of 10 and 13.A second faculty member employed at the school in the late 1980s and early 1990s engaged in "boundary crossing behaviors, sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching,...an attempted sexual assault, as well as soliciting" six students between the ages of 14 and 17 for sex, according to the board.A third faculty member was found to have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student in the 1990s, which "included physical contact and a sexual interaction," the board said.T&M could not make a finding with respect to the fourth former faculty member that was accused, the board said.Kinkaid School said no current member of their faculty or staff have been accused of wrongdoing.With the investigation considered closed, the school said it has reported its findings to local and state authorities, but stopped short of releasing the names of the three accused former faculty members.Kinkaid also said abuse survivors were notified pending the release of the investigation results.