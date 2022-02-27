Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times after argument at bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in serious condition after police said he was shot multiple times at a bar in southeast Houston.Police said they received a call about a shooting at about 3 a.m. at Eduardo's Bar in Long Drive.Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition by the Houston Fire Department.According to HPD, group of people were attending a party at the bar when an argument broke out between two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man a number of times. From there the suspect fled the scene.It is unknown what men were arguing about.HPD's Major Assaults Division is investigating the shooting.