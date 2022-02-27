HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in serious condition after police said he was shot multiple times at a bar in southeast Houston.
Police said they received a call about a shooting at about 3 a.m. at Eduardo's Bar in Long Drive.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition by the Houston Fire Department.
According to HPD, group of people were attending a party at the bar when an argument broke out between two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man a number of times. From there the suspect fled the scene.
It is unknown what men were arguing about.
HPD's Major Assaults Division is investigating the shooting.
Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times after argument at bar
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More