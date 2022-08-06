Driver killed after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says

An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was killed in a single car accident after crashing into a pillar under the Eastex Freeway early Saturday, according to police.

At about 12:45 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle that burst into flames after it crashed into a concrete pillar on Saunders Road.

Authorities said HPD officers arrived at the scene and pulled the victim out of the fire, but the driver was found unresponsive.

Officials said the driver was traveling northbound on Jensen Street, which parallels the freeway, at a high-speed rate.

The driver failed to stop at the feeder road on the freeway and went straight into the concrete pillar, HPD said.

According to HPD, the victim was the only person in the car.

Police said the accident division is working to figure out why the accident happened.